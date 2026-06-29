Goldfish That Lived Two Weeks Without a Head Amazes Scientists

An unusual event in China has astonished internet users. A video showing an ordinary goldfish surviving and swimming freely for nearly two weeks despite missing a large part of its head has sparked widespread discussion.

Initially, many thought the video was a fake created using artificial intelligence. However, experts later confirmed that the event actually occurred and that this condition can be explained by fish anatomy.

It was reported that the incident took place in China earlier this year. The fish owner stated that the tissues in the head area had gradually decayed, likely due to an infection or poor water quality. Other fish pecking at the diseased tissues further worsened the injury.

Despite missing its eyes, mouth, and part of its brain, the goldfish continued to swim. Scientists explain this by the fact that a fish's brain is structured completely differently from a human's. Because the brainstem, which controls vital life functions, is located deeper in the body, breathing and blood circulation were maintained.

Experts note that the swimming movements of fish are not always controlled by the brain, but rather through nerve networks in the spinal cord. This is why it continued to move even without a large part of its head.

Additionally, a special sensory system located on both sides of the fish's body detects pressure changes in the water. This mechanism allowed it to swim without hitting obstacles even without eyes.

Unfortunately, this struggle did not last long. The fish died after living for about two weeks. Scientists cite the primary cause of death as the excessive intake of water through the large open wound, which disrupted the balance of salts and electrolytes in the body.