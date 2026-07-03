Mark Zuckerberg admits AI agents are developing slower than expected

·27·Technology
Mark Zuckerberg admits AI agents are developing slower than expected

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the company's AI strategy is not yielding the expected results. Speaking at an internal meeting, the CEO noted that the development pace of AI agents has not accelerated to the level planned by management. This situation shows that the process of replacing human labor with AI in the tech world is more complex than anticipated. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Reuters, Zuckerberg told employees at a closed-door meeting on Thursday that the transformation of AI agents has not "accelerated" as expected. Previously, Meta's leadership had expressed confidence that these technologies would dramatically increase work efficiency and automate many processes. However, in practice, implementing new systems and using them to replace humans is taking much longer.

Earlier this year, Meta laid off nearly 10 percent of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees. According to Bloomberg, another 7,000 employees were transferred to various AI divisions, including a special group called "Agent Transformation." Zuckerberg admitted that these layoffs and restructuring processes did not go as "smoothly" as expected.

Personnel changes and unexpected challenges

According to the company head, the mass layoffs were carried out to adapt to changes in the technology market. Management was concerned that if rapid measures were not taken, Meta could fall behind in competition. However, the benefits of the new AI structure have not yet fully manifested. Zuckerberg hopes that the investments made will begin to bear fruit within the next 3-6 months.

At the same time, various reports are circulating about the environment within Meta. Some engineers describe the work routine in the newly formed AI divisions as extremely difficult and mentally stressful. This indicates internal difficulties in the company's race to win the technological competition. This situation can also be an important lesson for specialists: even the largest tech giants are making mistakes in personnel management during AI integration.

Meta plans to spend an astronomical amount—up to 145 billion dollars—this year to develop its AI infrastructure. These funds will mainly be directed toward increasing computing power and training new models. By purchasing state-of-the-art chips from suppliers like NVIDIA, the company aims to strengthen its position against ChatGPT and other competitors.

In conclusion, Meta's example shows that the AI revolution is a complex process involving not only algorithms but also management and human resources. Zuckerberg's statement once again highlighted the gap between technological optimism and real capabilities.

MetaMark ZuckerbergArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyIT Market
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Startup Battlefield Competition Announced for Australia and New Zealand StartupsStartup Battlefield Competition Announced for Australia and New Zealand StartupsToday, 05:20Xiaomi Launches New 20,000 mAh Power Bank GloballyXiaomi Launches New 20,000 mAh Power Bank GloballyToday, 04:56US Outsourcing Space Intelligence: The Victus Haze MissionUS Outsourcing Space Intelligence: The Victus Haze MissionToday, 04:22NVIDIA Rival Etched Plans Access to TSMC Capacity via ArizonaNVIDIA Rival Etched Plans Access to TSMC Capacity via ArizonaToday, 03:25Intel Revolutionizes Handheld Console Market: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ First TestsIntel Revolutionizes Handheld Console Market: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ First TestsToday, 01:59IQM Goes Public: The Future of Quantum Computers Still UncertainIQM Goes Public: The Future of Quantum Computers Still UncertainToday, 01:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone