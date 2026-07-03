Mark Zuckerberg admits AI agents are developing slower than expected

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the company's AI strategy is not yielding the expected results. Speaking at an internal meeting, the CEO noted that the development pace of AI agents has not accelerated to the level planned by management. This situation shows that the process of replacing human labor with AI in the tech world is more complex than anticipated. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Reuters, Zuckerberg told employees at a closed-door meeting on Thursday that the transformation of AI agents has not "accelerated" as expected. Previously, Meta's leadership had expressed confidence that these technologies would dramatically increase work efficiency and automate many processes. However, in practice, implementing new systems and using them to replace humans is taking much longer.

Earlier this year, Meta laid off nearly 10 percent of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees. According to Bloomberg, another 7,000 employees were transferred to various AI divisions, including a special group called "Agent Transformation." Zuckerberg admitted that these layoffs and restructuring processes did not go as "smoothly" as expected.

Personnel changes and unexpected challenges

According to the company head, the mass layoffs were carried out to adapt to changes in the technology market. Management was concerned that if rapid measures were not taken, Meta could fall behind in competition. However, the benefits of the new AI structure have not yet fully manifested. Zuckerberg hopes that the investments made will begin to bear fruit within the next 3-6 months.

At the same time, various reports are circulating about the environment within Meta. Some engineers describe the work routine in the newly formed AI divisions as extremely difficult and mentally stressful. This indicates internal difficulties in the company's race to win the technological competition. This situation can also be an important lesson for specialists: even the largest tech giants are making mistakes in personnel management during AI integration.

Meta plans to spend an astronomical amount—up to 145 billion dollars—this year to develop its AI infrastructure. These funds will mainly be directed toward increasing computing power and training new models. By purchasing state-of-the-art chips from suppliers like NVIDIA, the company aims to strengthen its position against ChatGPT and other competitors.

In conclusion, Meta's example shows that the AI revolution is a complex process involving not only algorithms but also management and human resources. Zuckerberg's statement once again highlighted the gap between technological optimism and real capabilities.