Switzerland vs Algeria: Starting Lineups Announced

The round of 32 matches of the 2026 World Cup are underway.

In the next match, the Switzerland and Algeria national teams will take the field for a spot in the round of 16. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of this crucial clash.

The match starts at 08:00

The Switzerland vs Algeria match will kick off at 08:00 Tashkent time.

The winning team will advance to the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Switzerland starting lineup

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodrigues, Xhaka, Freuler, Zakaria, Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo.

Algeria starting lineup

Algeria: Benbut, Belgali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Aouar, Maza, Chaibi, Mahrez.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

Switzerland vs Algeria

Kick-off time: 08:00, Tashkent time.

Both teams are fielding their strongest players. All eyes are now on the match that will decide the ticket to the round of 16.