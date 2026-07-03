Mysterious Project Aion OS from Microsoft Shown in Video

·31·Technology
Mysterious Project Aion OS from Microsoft Shown in Video

News that caused a great stir in the tech world has spread: a video showing the workflow of Microsoft's new operating system, codenamed Project Aion, has leaked online. This system differs significantly from the traditional Windows concept and is expected to be the foundation for future computers based on AI and cloud technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this video was recorded during 2024 and shows it as one of the experiments in Microsoft's internal laboratories. So far, there has been no official presentation of this system, and it is unknown whether it will be released for public use. However, developments within Project Aion may be reflected in the company's future products, specifically in Windows 11 or Windows 12 updates.

Project Aion does not have a classic Windows architecture, but instead relies on a significantly reduced and optimized version called Win3. AI and the Microsoft Edge browser were chosen as the main pillars of the system. This approach is reminiscent of the ChromeOS system developed by Google, but Microsoft focuses primarily on AI capabilities here.

Web apps and the cloud future

The most important feature of this operating system is that it cannot run traditional (.exe) applications designed for Windows directly on the device. Instead, Project Aion serves users through websites and progressive web apps (PWA). This ensures fast operation and low power consumption.

If a user needs complex software, such as heavy graphics editors or specialized business applications, Microsoft plans to provide them via cloud services. Specifically, using the Windows 365 service, it is intended to run fully functional programs using the power of remote servers. This allows professional tasks to be performed even on low-end laptops.

Such lightweight operating systems are also of great importance for the Uzbekistan market. In our country, there is a high demand for affordable yet fast devices for education and office work. Laptops with systems like Project Aion could be a convenient and affordable solution for pupils and students, as they do not require powerful hardware.

Windows as an AI agent

Microsoft management has previously emphasized several times their intention to elevate the Windows system from a simple interface to a full-fledged "AI agent". It is highly likely that the Project Aion project is part of this strategy. The system is expected to learn the user's habits, prepare necessary information in advance, and independently execute complex commands.

For now, Project Aion remains only an experimental project. However, the tech giant's moves in this direction show that in the future, we will move away from heavy and complex operating systems toward lightweight platforms entirely dependent on the internet and AI. Microsoft is preparing to make its mark in competition with Apple and Google in this regard.

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