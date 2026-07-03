Cristiano Ronaldo becomes hero in match against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Portugal national team secure victory in another crucial match.

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup, and Ronaldo was named the man of the match.

Ronaldo scores from a penalty

Cristiano contributed significantly to Portugal's victory by accurately converting a penalty during the match.

The experienced striker was later substituted following the coaching staff's decision. His performance on the pitch was rewarded with the man of the match award.

Portugal continues its playoff run

The 2-1 victory over Croatia has granted Portugal a ticket to the round of 16.

Now, one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament awaits the Portuguese.

Next opponent — Spain

Portugal will face the Spanish national team in the round of 16.

The clash between the two football giants of the Iberian Peninsula is scheduled for July 6. The winner of this match will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Whether Ronaldo can help his team in the next critical game is now one of the main questions intriguing the fans.