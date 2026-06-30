63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time

In Azerbaijan, a 63-year-old woman became a mother for the first time after a 38-year dream of having a child. This was announced by Natig Makharramov, Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Sciences.

According to the doctor, the woman underwent treatment courses for many years and finally succeeded in giving birth to a healthy child with the help of modern medicine.

Natig Makharramov described this case as one of the significant achievements in medicine, noting that the health of both the mother and the baby is good. He wished a healthy and happy life to the newborn and the mother.

The event has sparked wide discussion in Azerbaijan, with many social media users describing the occurrence as a true miracle.