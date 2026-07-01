Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"

·27·Sport
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"

After the conclusion of the Uzbekistan national team's historic participation in the 2026 World Cup, head coach Fabio Cannavaro addressed his players with a heartfelt message.

The Italian specialist noted on his social media page that his pupils gave their all on the pitch despite the heavy pressure. According to him, although the results were not as expected, the experience gained at the World Cup will play a crucial role in the players' future.

«I am proud of my players»

Cannavaro noted that Uzbekistan's first World Cup had come to an end and highly praised the effort and dedication of the team members in every match.

«I am proud of my players. Even in the toughest moments, they gave their all every time they stepped onto the pitch and never held back», the specialist wrote.

The head coach did not hide that the players felt great pressure and high expectations during the tournament. Since it was Uzbekistan's first appearance at the World Cup, every match was a test on a new level for the team.

The national team faced Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo in the group stage. A 1:3 defeat against DR Congo in the final round ended Uzbekistan's participation in the tournament.

The World Cup was a great school for the players

In Cannavaro's view, regardless of the results, the players gained an experience that will be remembered for a lifetime.

«This will help them grow both as footballers and as human beings. Nothing makes me prouder than calling them “my players”», the coach said.

The high speed, physical battles, and the cost of every mistake at the World Cup were a great lesson for the Uzbekistan players. After the tournament, Cannavaro specifically emphasized the ruthlessness of the World Cup and how even small errors can decide the outcome at this level.

What is Cannavaro's only regret?

The Italian specialist openly spoke about the only regret he felt after the World Cup. He regretted not being able to give sufficient playing time to all the players selected for the squad.

«I have only one regret — I couldn't give everyone enough playing time. Because each of them deserved to live the World Cup dream on the pitch», Cannavaro noted.

While making the World Cup squad was a great achievement for every player, not everyone had the opportunity to play. The head coach noted this as one of the most painful points for him.

«This story is not over yet»

Cannavaro concluded his message by expressing gratitude to the players and confidence in the future.

«Thank you, boys! This story is not over yet», wrote the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.

Uzbekistan's first World Cup may not have yielded the expected results. However, the experience gained, the matches against the world's strongest teams, and the pressure felt on the big stage can serve as an important foundation for future tournaments.

Now the main task for the national team is to draw the right conclusions from the mistakes of WC-2026, develop young players, and turn this historic debut into the beginning of new victories.

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistanColombiaPortugalPortugal
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