Xiaomi Launches New 20,000 mAh Power Bank Globally

·36·Technology
Xiaomi Launches New 20,000 mAh Power Bank Globally

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to introduce its next affordable and high-capacity Power Bank 20000 22.5W external battery to the international market. The device has already appeared on the company's global website, indicating that sales will begin in global markets, including Uzbekistan and European countries, in the coming days. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The main feature of the new model is its high capacity and compact design. The device has a capacity of 20,000 mAh (74 Wh), which is sufficient to fully charge modern smartphones an average of 3-4 times. According to ixbt.com, the global version differs from the variant released for the Chinese domestic market in one aspect: the international model does not have a built-in cable.

Technical Specifications and Connection Ports

The device is equipped with three ports, allowing several gadgets to be charged simultaneously. Specifically, users have one USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports. This helps charge not only smartphones but also tablets, smartwatches, or headphones at the same time. The maximum output power is 22.5 W, which supports fast charging standards.

Special attention has also been paid to safety. Xiaomi engineers have implemented a comprehensive protection system in the new model. This system reliably protects the device from overheating, overloading, short circuits, and sudden voltage changes. Such protective measures extend the battery's service life while ensuring user safety.

Design and Pricing Policy

In terms of appearance, the Power Bank 20000 22.5W is designed in a classic style. Its dimensions are 150.6 x 72.2 x 26.3 mm, making it very convenient to carry in a bag or pocket. The gadget is expected to be available mainly in black on the global market. The body material is made of durable plastic, which is resistant to scratches in daily use.

So far, the official price of the new product for European and CIS countries has not been announced. However, in the Chinese market, this device is valued at approximately 25 US dollars. According to experts, prices on the global market may be slightly higher due to logistics and taxes; nevertheless, it will remain one of the most competitive products in its segment.

This news is particularly important for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as Xiaomi brand accessories are very popular in our country. In terms of quality and price ratio, this Power Bank is expected to be ideal for those going on long trips and active gadget users throughout the day.

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