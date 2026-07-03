Ronaldo gets closer to 1,000 goals: he scores his 976th

·39·Sport
Ronaldo gets closer to 1,000 goals: he scores his 976th

The Portugal national team defeated Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored once again in the match, bringing his total career goals to 976.

Ronaldo converted the penalty accurately

In the 68th minute of the match, Portugal was awarded a penalty.

Stepping up to the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo made the most of the opportunity and found the back of the net.

This goal marks the 976th of the Portuguese footballer's professional career.

24 steps left to 1,000 goals

Thus, Ronaldo has moved even closer to the legendary milestone of 1,000 goals.

He now needs 24 more goals to reach this massive figure.

Third goal at the World Cup

The goal against Croatia was Cristiano's third goal at the 2026 World Cup.

He had previously scored twice in the group stage match against the Uzbekistan national team.

Next opponent — Spain

Portugal will face the Spain national team in the quarter-finals.

The clash between the two powerhouses is scheduled for July 6. Whether Ronaldo will take another step toward the 1,000-goal mark in this match is one of the main points of interest for fans.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalCroatiaSpain
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