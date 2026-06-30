Paraguayan beauty who became famous at the 2026 World Cup wants to become 'Miss Universe'

·57·World
Paraguayan beauty who became famous at the 2026 World Cup wants to become 'Miss Universe'

The 2026 World Cup is making history not only for its unexpected results on the pitch but also for discovering new stars in the stands. During the match between Turkey and Paraguay (0:1), a simple fan caught by the cameras — Naiell Aguilera became world-famous overnight. These images, which spread like wildfire on social media, completely changed the beautiful girl's life.

From modeling to the film industry: Unexpected offers

After her charming photos in the stands went viral, Aguilera quickly caught the attention of prestigious modeling agencies and received major partnership offers. However, she does not want her new career to be limited to the runway:

  • Debut in series: She has received an official offer to star in a series for one of the popular TV channels.

  • Beauty pageant: In her first interview with Paraguayan television, Naiell announced that she dreams of representing her country in the world-class "Miss Universe" pageant in the future.

Not just beauty: Intellect and plans

Naiell Aguilera turned out to be not just a beautiful face, but a person with high intellect and social responsibility. She surprised fans once again in her interview:

Language skills

Education and major

Future mission

Spanish, English, and German speaks perfectly and fluently

At the university clinical psychology 1st-year student

In the 2nd year animal protection establish a charity organization

The 'Lucky Charm' of the Paraguay national team

Paraguayan football fans consider Naiell not just a beautiful girl, but a true lucky charm for the national team. According to superstition, Paraguay never loses in matches where Aguilera is in the stands.

The team's miraculous run: The Paraguay national team barely made it to the playoffs after finishing 3rd in Group D of the World Cup. However, in the Round of 16, they sensationally eliminated one of the tournament's main favorites — Germany (1:1, 4:3 on penalties). Fans sincerely believe that Naiell Aguilera's powerful energy and lucky gaze in the stands played a role in this historic miracle.

Naiell AguileraTurkeyParaguayMiss Universe
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