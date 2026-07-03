Arnautovich addresses teammates after match against Spain

Austria national team forward Marko Arnautovich shared his thoughts following the match against Spain in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The experienced footballer acknowledged the opponent's superiority, but noted that the scenario of the match could have changed completely had Austria scored first.

"If a strong opponent wins, it must be acknowledged"

Arnautovich described Spain's convincing victory as deserved.

"If the opponent is stronger and achieves a convincing victory, it must be acknowledged," he said.

At the same time, the striker noted that Austria also had the opportunity to influence the fate of the game.

"I think if we had scored the first goal, the game could have gone differently."

High praise for Spain

Marko Arnautovich specifically recognized the strength of the Spanish national team.

"I have great respect for Spain. This is a wonderful team and, undoubtedly, one of the main favorites of this World Cup," the footballer said.

"Keep your heads high"

Although Austria's participation in the World Cup has come to an end, Arnautovich urged his teammates not to fall into despair.

"The boys should not be too upset. Keep your heads high — we have made history once again," the official FIFA website quoted him.

Austria missed the opportunity against a strong opponent like Spain in the playoffs. However, in Arnautovich's opinion, the team's participation in the World Cup will still remain a historic result for the country's football.