The Portugal national team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia in a decisive group stage match of the Jaxon Championship. Roberto Martinez's men have secured a place in the quarter-finals with this result. The game was full of drama, with a substitute striker deciding the outcome in the final minutes. According to Goal.com, reports .

The first half began with both teams playing cautiously. Although Cristiano Ronaldo had several opportunities, he lacked a clinical finish. Joao Cancelo attempted to unsettle the opposition defense with dangerous crosses from the left wing, but the score remained goalless until the break. Goal.com notes that the first half was rich in ideas but lacked execution.

The pace of the game increased sharply in the second half. The Croatians became more active on the counter-attack, creating a series of dangerous chances. Although goalkeeper Diogo Costa managed to save a powerful shot from Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic found the net two minutes later. The experienced winger's precise strike put Croatia ahead 1-0.

Heroics of Ronaldo and Ramos

Trailing in the score, Portugal increased the pressure. After Renato Veiga was fouled inside the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and made no mistake to equalize. This goal was psychologically crucial for the Portuguese star. Following this, coach Roberto Martinez decided to replace Ronaldo with Gonçalo Ramos.

Shortly before the end of the match, Rafael Leao delivered a brilliant cross from the right wing. Substitute Gonçalo Ramos leaped high between two defenders, heading the ball accurately into the goal to score the winning goal for his team. The Croatian goalkeeper was powerless in this situation.

The final seconds of the game turned into a real drama. The Croatia national team seemed to have managed to equalize, but after a VAR review, it was determined that Mario Pasalic was offside when passing to Josko Gvardiol. Consequently, the goal was disallowed, and Portugal preserved their hard-earned victory. Martinez's team now faces a serious test against Spain in the play-off stage.