Spain defeats Argentina to become 2026 World Cup champions

·0·Sport
Spain defeats Argentina to become 2026 World Cup champions

In the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to become world champions.

No goals were scored during regular time in the decisive match, and the game went into extra time. In the 106th minute, Ferran Torres found the back of the net, putting Spain in the lead. This goal ultimately decided the fate of the final.

Argentina played the remainder of the match with ten men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card in the 90+3rd minute. This situation impacted the team's chances during extra time.

Spain held a significant advantage in statistics. The team registered 20 shots, 11 of which were on target. Argentina was limited to 3 shots and failed to record a single shot on target.

Spain also dominated ball possession with 68 percent, while Argentina's figure stood at 32 percent. Spain completed 803 passes, whereas Argentina made 445.

Passing accuracy was 90 percent for Spain and 78 percent for Argentina. The Spaniards also led in corner kicks with a 9-4 count.

Thus, Spain became the winner of the 2026 World Cup. Argentina lost in the final and finished the tournament in second place.

ИспанияАргентинаФерран ТорресЭнцо ФернандесЖЧ-2026Жаҳон чемпиони
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