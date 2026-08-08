Juventus Beaten in the Derby d’Italia: The Positives and Negatives of the Match

Inter and Juventus faced each other in a friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. In an entertaining and hard-fought Derby d’Italia clash, the Milan side secured a 2–1 victory. Dimarco and Diouf scored for the winners, while Conceicao netted Juventus’s only goal. Goal.com reports on.

According to information published by Goal.com, the match was an important part of pre-season preparations for Juventus under Luciano Spalletti and allowed the coaching staff to draw clear conclusions about the players’ current condition. Although the result was not what the Turin club had hoped for, several individual performances and the displays of the new arrivals left mixed impressions among the experts.

Positive Developments and Leaders on the Pitch

One of the players operating in midfield stood out with his accurate passing, vision and defensive work rate. He created a good opportunity for Cambiaso and provided a fine assist. Having impressed during the pre-season matches, the player has further increased his chances of staying at Juventus.

Positive developments were also evident in the team’s attack. An experienced player who came on for a forward after an ineffective first-half display became the focal point of Juventus’s attack. His understanding with his teammates and activity inside the penalty area posed a serious threat to the opposition’s defence.

New Players and Controversial Moments

Kolo Muani, who made his first appearance in a Juventus shirt, also impressed with several positive contributions. His ability to play with his head up, beat opponents and deliver well-weighted passes to teammates showed that he can increase Spalletti’s team’s attacking potential.

Young talent Alajbegovic also produced several bright moments and inspired optimism for the future, despite being behind some of his teammates in terms of match fitness. However, near the end of the game, he failed to take advantage of a good chance and produced a weak shot, preventing the team from restoring parity.

Another substitute showed plenty of enthusiasm but was slightly frustrated that his teammates were taking too long to pass him the ball. Nevertheless, he scored Juventus’s late goal, easing the sting of the club’s defeat to some extent.