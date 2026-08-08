Milan Continue Squad Clearout: Tomori and Fofana Put Up for Sale

Milan have begun parting ways with the players who do not feature in head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans for the club’s future project. According to GOAL.com, Fofana and Fikayo Tomori were not given a single minute in the match against Chelsea. The Portuguese coach had openly admitted that the squad was too large and stressed that final decisions would be made in the coming days. Both players, who were left on the bench, are now forced to look for new clubs. Goal.com reports .

Ruben Amorim said at a press conference that there would be changes to the squad and that he would personally inform the players who would remain at the club. Those words were confirmed in practice during Saturday’s match. Despite numerous substitutions in the second half, the English defender and midfielder were not brought on from the bench. This clearly indicates that the coach no longer trusts these players and that they have been placed on the transfer list.

Defensive changes and Tomori’s value

Selling Fikayo Tomori would give Milan the opportunity to create new space in defence and strengthen the squad. Amorim wants a centre-back who can take a leading role, build play effectively from the back and offer international experience. The club’s management are demanding at least €15 million for the Englishman and will soon begin negotiations with his agent.

The list of clubs interested in Tomori is also growing. Coventry and Newcastle have shown initial interest, while Juventus are monitoring him as a backup option for Lucumí. New approaches from overseas buyers are also expected, and the final days of the transfer window are certain to be intense.

Fofana’s future and other suitors

Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff have also reached a final decision regarding Fofana. Milan’s management have set a price of at least €20 million for the former Monaco player. Crystal Palace are showing serious interest in the French midfielder and are leading the transfer race among English clubs.

If Pierre-Emile Højbjerg moves to Newcastle, Marseille could also begin an effort to sign Fofana. Milan are currently working actively to sell their players on the transfer market and create new financial opportunities.