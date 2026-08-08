The Secret Behind Rodri’s Transfer: How Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

·75·Sport
The Secret Behind Rodri’s Transfer: How Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

According to reports causing a major stir in the sporting world, Manchester City midfielder Rodri could have continued his career at Real Madrid. However, Barcelona intervened at the last moment and managed to persuade the player to join them. The details surrounding the transfer have attracted attention not only because it was unexpected, but also because the entire negotiation process was conducted in complete secrecy. Goal.com reports .

According to the sports publication, almost every detail of the deal was settled in an atmosphere of complete confidentiality, with no leaks. Although the transfer has not yet been officially completed, the secrets behind the negotiations are gradually emerging. It has become clear that the unexpected turn was the result of lengthy preparations.

Deco’s Secret Plan and Mysterious Journey

To understand the intrigue surrounding the transfer, it is necessary to look back to 30 July. On that day, Barcelona sporting director Deco was supposed to travel directly to the team’s training camp in England after a short holiday in Croatia. However, he chose a different route, first returning to Catalonia and spending slightly more than a day there.

At the time, few people understood the sporting director’s decision. Although the head coach and players had already flown to England to prepare for a pre-season friendly, Deco deliberately chose to remain in Catalonia. It is believed that crucial negotiations that determined the transfer’s fate took place during this brief period.

The parties have not yet issued a final statement on the deal. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s intense and covert activity showed that the club still possesses considerable strength in the transfer market. If the agreement is completed successfully, it will undoubtedly be one of the most high-profile moves of recent years.

RodriBarcelonaReal MadridManchester CityTransfer
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