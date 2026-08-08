Ferran Torres Wants to Leave Barcelona and Move to Paris

Ferran Torres, the Barcelona forward, has informed the club’s management of his desire to leave the team during the current summer transfer window. According to ESPN, the 26-year-old has already agreed personal terms with French champions Paris Saint-Germain. This is what Goal.com reports this.

If the transfer goes through, Torres will have the opportunity to play again under Luis Enrique, who coached him with the Spanish national team. The Parisian club’s coaching staff is paying particular attention to the Spaniard’s services as it seeks to further strengthen its attack.

The Catalan club’s position and financial interests

With just one year remaining on his current contract with Barcelona, the club’s management has been forced to make a quick decision about the player’s future. The Spanish champions have indicated that they are ready to let the player leave if Paris Saint-Germain pay the required transfer fee.

Ferran Torres joined the Catalan club from Manchester City in 2021 for approximately €55 million. Although he initially played as a winger, in recent seasons he has adapted to the centre-forward position and scored important goals for the team.

Changes in Hansi Flick’s team and new steps

After Robert Lewandowski joined MLS side Chicago Fire, head coach Hansi Flick’s options in attack became limited. Torres’s departure would force Barcelona to accelerate its search for a new high-level forward.

The club had been considering Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez as its top target. However, the capital club’s reluctance to sell its key player could prompt the Catalan giants to focus on other options. Torres himself hinted during the team’s promotional tour in the United States that he could leave in the summer.

For reference, Ferran Torres made 207 appearances for Barcelona over five seasons, scoring 65 goals. Last season, he scored 21 goals in 49 matches, following 19 goals in 45 games the season before.