Juventus face an escalating goalkeeping crisis

The defeat against Inter in Perth, Australia, Juventus club's goalkeeping situation once again became the most pressing issue. According to Goal.com, the need to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper has become an absolute emergency for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti after a series of uncertain performances in the match. Goal.com reports .

In fact, the preseason friendlies had started positively for the Turin side. Spalletti's team kept clean sheets in each of their first four matches against Basel, Standard Liège, Nice and Chelsea. Thanks to an organized defensive display, Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin impressed observers by giving their opponents few chances.

Mistakes in the Derby d'Italia

However, the old mistakes and problems resurfaced against Inter. Although too much space was given to Dimarco for Inter's first goal, Di Gregorio was also noticeably late in getting down to the ball. In the second incident, the goalkeeper made an unconvincing and costly error while trying to save Diouf's close-range effort, allowing the ball to end up in the net.

The incident recalled the numerous mistakes made against Inter at San Siro and Como at the Allianz Stadium last season. As a result, the future of the goalkeeper, born in 1997, at the club has once again come under scrutiny. Despite having a contract until 2029, he has failed to fully convince either the coaching staff or the club's management.

Transfer-market difficulties and new candidates

With only a few weeks remaining before the transfer window closes, Mattia Perin and Pinsoglio remain in the Juventus squad alongside Di Gregorio. The fact that Perin and Pinsoglio's contracts expire in a year, while Di Gregorio has become virtually isolated at the club following a controversial situation involving his agent in July, has left the club in a difficult position.

So far, the Turin club has found neither a suitable buyer for Di Gregorio nor a new first-choice goalkeeper of the required level. While primary targets such as Alisson and Dibu Martínez have joined other teams, alternative options such as Vicario have also failed to fully satisfy the management. If Paris Saint-Germain sign Parma's Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki, the idea of loaning him to Juventus is being considered as a last resort.

With only two weeks remaining before the Serie A season begins, it will become clear in the coming hours how club officials such as Carnevali, Massara and Ottolini will solve the problem in this position. At the start of the season, the goalkeeping issue was merely a priority; it has now become a full-blown crisis.