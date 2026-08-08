Thiago Almada Moves From Atlético Madrid to River Plate

Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada will continue his career in his homeland. According to Goal.com, Atlético Madrid and Argentine giants River Plate have reached a full agreement on the player's transfer. As a result, the Argentine talent's spell in the Spanish capital has come to an end sooner than expected. As Goal.com reports.

Almada joined Atlético Madrid last summer. However, he struggled to fully showcase his abilities and secure a regular place in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, he made 40 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

The outcome of his only season in Spain

During his only season with Atlético Madrid, Almada tried to make the most of the opportunities provided by the coaching staff. According to the statistics, he scored four goals and provided two assists. Although these figures did not reach the level expected by the club's management and fans, his performances on the pitch were recognized.

The player's European career did not last as long as expected, and he has decided to return to his homeland. Playing for River Plate, one of South America's most prestigious clubs, is expected to be an important step for Thiago in regaining his form and once again delivering outstanding performances.

The club's official statement and future plans

In a statement published on the Madrid club's official website, Atlético thanked the player for his service. The club's management wished Thiago great success in his future professional career and personal life.

For River Plate, this transfer is an important step toward significantly strengthening the squad and achieving strong results in upcoming competitions. After returning to the Argentine league, Almada aims to produce his best football and further strengthen his place in the national team.