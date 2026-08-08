Milan ended their preseason tour of Australia with a heavy 0:3 defeat against London club Chelsea. The match exposed serious problems and gaps in the squad for head coach Ruben Amorim’s side. According to Goal.com, the hosts dominated completely, while Milan failed to register a single shot on target. Goal.com reports on this.

It was difficult to find any positives in the match, although experts singled out the performances of several players. In particular, experienced Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić stood out for his good physical condition and leadership on the pitch. Wearing the captain’s armband, he helped the team build from the back and continued to instruct his teammates throughout the match.

Squad problems and missing reinforcements

Youngster Comotto also attracted attention with his energy and ability to find the right positions, despite making some technical errors. However, the team’s overall condition and the performances of several other players will certainly give the coaching staff serious cause for concern. In particular, weaknesses in the defensive line proved costly.

Defenders De Winter and Gabbia were unable to fulfill their duties effectively. They made mistakes when marking opponents in the penalty area, allowing them to take shots from open positions. In midfield, the team also appeared to be physically inferior to their opponents.

Young forward Camarda, who operated in attack, was unable to withstand the demanding test. He failed to win a single duel against Chelsea’s defenders and committed three fouls due to his nervous play. The young striker did not receive enough passes from his teammates, making it clear that he is not yet ready for the level of top clubs such as Chelsea and Inter.

Estupiñán’s poor performance and transfer policy

One of the most disappointing performances came from Estupiñán. According to the source, the decision to reject Aston Villa’s €15 million offer is already proving to have been a major mistake by the club’s management. The former Brighton player was repeatedly late when marking Neto on the wing and was unable to contribute effectively in attack.

Although the team led by Amorim set ambitious goals ahead of the season, this match showed that immediate transfers are needed to strengthen the squad. A lack of physical preparation and signs of regression from some players could cause serious difficulties during the season.