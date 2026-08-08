Yulduz Usmonova shared her strong views on Ummon’s cancelled concert in Bukhara (video)

Ummon’s concert was scheduled to take place in Bukhara on July 17. The event had been announced in advance, and tickets had also gone on sale. However, the concert did not take place as expected, and the group did not appear on stage.

According to reports, this was due to insufficient ticket sales and the failure to cover the expenses associated with the concert.

Yulduz Usmonova, who performed in Bukhara on August 7, commented on the situation. Speaking about an artist’s responsibility to the audience, the singer said that the time and trust of people who come to a concert must be respected.

“People have set aside some of their time to come to your concert. You can sort out the money later; you have no right to cancel the concert and leave,” Yulduz Usmonova said.

The singer’s comments quickly spread on social media. Some users supported her, while others said that the financial aspects of organizing a concert should also be taken into account.