Umarali Rahmonaliyev attracts interest from Europe: Lens scouts in Azerbaijan!

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Umarali Rahmonaliyev attracts interest from Europe: Lens scouts in Azerbaijan!

Uzbekistan’s talented midfielder and Sabah player Umarali Rahmonaliyev has attracted the attention of representatives from Europe’s “top five” leagues. Renowned French club Lens has made the 22-year-old Uzbek international a transfer target.

This was reported by the respected sports publication 90plus.media .

Lens scouts monitoring him closely: Official offer being prepared

According to the source, the Ligue 1 club has added Umarali Rahmonaliyev to its transfer shortlist and is closely monitoring his performances.

Lens scouts have been regularly analysing the midfielder’s latest matches, and the French club is expected to make an official transfer offer to Sabah in the coming days.

Azerbaijan league title and Rahmonaliyev’s market value

Umarali Rahmonaliyev produced impressive and consistent performances for Sabah last season, helping the team win the Azerbaijan league title. His activity in central midfield, tactical intelligence and versatility made a strong impression on scouts from European clubs.

According to the respected Transfermarkt portal, the 22-year-old Uzbekistan international’s current market value is €1.2 million . If the transfer goes through, Rahmonaliyev could become the next Uzbek player to feature in the French league.

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Umarali RahmonaliyevLensSabahUzbekistanAzerbaijan
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