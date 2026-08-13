New Rule for Prayer Recitations in Tajikistan: Not Everyone May Conduct the Ceremony Anymore

In Tajikistan the procedure for conducting religious ceremonies involving prayer recitations has been updated. From now on, such ceremonies may officially be conducted only by authorized religious officials.

The Tajikistan Committee on Religion, Traditions and Regulation of Ceremonies stated this in a written response to an inquiry from Asia-Plus.

When was the new procedure approved?

According to the committee, the order establishing the new rules was signed on June 3. The document clearly specifies who may conduct prayer recitation ceremonies and what requirements they must follow.

The following religious officials may conduct the ceremony:

members of the Council of Ulamas;

chief imams-khatibs of central Friday mosques;

imams-khatibs of Friday mosques;

imams of mosques where the five daily prayers are performed;

deputy imams-khatibs and imams;

muezzins specially authorized by a religious organization.

Under the new procedure, the right to conduct prayer recitation ceremonies has been granted to religious officials within the designated categories.

What restrictions are there?

Religious officials must comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, conduct ceremonies within the framework of Tajikistan’s legislation, and not prevent citizens from seeking medical assistance.

Prayer recitation for women and children is also prohibited without the presence of their mahram relatives.

According to the committee, religious officials may help citizens who approach them meet their religious needs by reciting prayers in accordance with Sharia.

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