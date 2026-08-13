Messi returned to the pitch, but Inter Miami lost (video)

In the prestigious tournament for clubs from North and Central America, Leagues Cup fans witnessed great excitement and an unexpected result in a match from the third round. US club Inter Miami hosted Mexico’s León and lost 2:3 in a goal-filled encounter.

The most notable aspect of the match was Lionel Messi’s return to the pitch.

Messi’s return and second-half drama

The Argentine football legend had missed his team’s last few matches after experiencing difficult days following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The coaching staff left Messi on the bench for this match and brought him on in the 46th minute, at the start of the second half.

The game was played in an intense and hard-fought manner:

In the 42nd minute, Pinter put Inter Miami ahead — 1:0 .

In the 50th minute, León’s Archila equalized — 1:1 .

In the 53rd minute, Inter Miami midfielder Brayt put the hosts back in front — 2:1 .

However, León completed the comeback: in the 61st minute, Dominges made it 2:2, while in the 83rd minute Archila completed his brace to give the visitors the win — 2:3.

Leagues Cup, third round

Inter Miami (USA) — León (Mexico) — 2:3

August 13. Nu Stadium.

Goals: Pinter (42), Brayt (53) — Archila (50, 83), Dominges (61).

Inter Miami: Rios Novo, Frey (Mura, 86), Lujan, Allen (Regilon, 64), Mikael (Caicedo, 33), Kazemiro, De Paul, Brayt, Delinoys (Plambek, 65), Pinter (Messi, 46), Segoviya.

Inter Miami’s position in the tournament

It is worth recalling that Inter Miami won this very Leagues Cup tournament in 2023, claiming the first trophy in the club’s history. After this unexpected defeat, the team will have to aim only for victories in the remaining rounds to secure qualification for the next stage.

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