Radeon RX 9000 Graphics Card Prices Expected to Rise by 7–20 Percent

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Radeon RX 9000 Graphics Card Prices Expected to Rise by 7–20 Percent

In the near future, prices for AMD’s new-generation Radeon RX 9000 graphics cards are expected to rise. According to ixbt.com, new recommended prices for the Chinese market in the third quarter have been announced, and they are reportedly 7 to 20 percent higher than the original prices. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

According to data cited by Videocardz analysts, the price changes will vary across models. In particular, the RX 7650 GRE, a representative of the previous generation, has recorded the smallest price difference at just 5.6 percent.

Which models are expected to see the highest price increases?

According to the study, the largest price increases are expected for the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT 16GB models. Interestingly, the standard RX 9070, which also has 16GB of memory, is not expected to become dramatically more expensive.

An analysis of current prices on China’s major JD.com marketplace shows that AMD product prices have not yet changed significantly. At the same time, graphics cards from NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 series, its main competitor, have already become noticeably more expensive.

Market Conditions and Competitive Advantage

As a result, the gap between the retail prices of competing AMD and NVIDIA cards has reached a historical high. Consequently, AMD Radeon graphics cards remain a much more affordable and attractive alternative for buyers.

Experts note that the new pricing policy set for the Chinese market could gradually affect other regions as well. Nevertheless, despite a slight price increase, the existing price gap will help strengthen AMD products’ position in the global market.

RadeonGraphics CardsAMDPricesTechnology
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