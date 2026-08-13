Important Esteghlal decision: Which numbers will Masharipov and Ashurmatov wear in the new season?

Ahead of the new Persian Gulf Pro League season, Tehran giants Esteghlal have officially announced the squad numbers their players will wear.

Notably, the numbers of the Uzbek legionnaires representing the club will undergo significant changes this season.

Masharipov gets the new No. 10, while Ashurmatov keeps his tradition

Our compatriot, who has won the fans’ affection with his outstanding performances for the Tehran side, Jaloliddin Masharipovhas been handed the club’s key and prestigious No. 10 shirt starting this season. For reference, Jaloliddin had worn No. 77 for Esteghlal until now. The decision by the club’s management and coaching staff further strengthens Masharipov’s leadership status within the team.

The team’s other Uzbek defender, Rustam Ashurmatov, will continue to play in his familiar and traditional No. 5 shirt .

The Iranian league is about to begin: When is Esteghlal’s first match?

The new 2026/27 season of the Persian Gulf Pro League will officially kick off on 14 August.

In the opening round, Tehran’s Esteghlal will face Mes Shahr at home in a fierce battle on the pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Uzbek legionnaires’ first official match in their new numbers.

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