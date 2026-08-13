Mexican Entrepreneurs Create “Leather” from an Ordinary Cactus: Why Cactus?

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Mexican Entrepreneurs Create “Leather” from an Ordinary Cactus: Why Cactus?

Two Mexican entrepreneurs created a material from the nopal cactus that can serve as an alternative to animal leather. Called Desserto, it is used in the fashion industry to make bags, shoes and other products.

How does a cactus become “leather”?

Desserto is made from the leaves of the nopal cactus. Its main advantage is that no animal hides are used to produce the material.

A simple desert cactus could become an eco-friendly alternative to animal leather in the fashion industry of the future.

Why cactus?

The nopal cactus is drought-resistant and requires less water than many other crops. This makes growing it an appealing solution for conserving resources.

The material can be used to produce bags, shoes and various fashion accessories.

New opportunities for the fashion industry

As interest grows in alternatives to traditional leather, cactus-based Desserto is emerging as one option built on an eco-friendly approach.

Would you buy a bag or shoes made from cactus “leather”? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends.

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