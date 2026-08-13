PSG Defeat Aston Villa to Win the UEFA Super Cup

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PSG Defeat Aston Villa to Win the UEFA Super Cup

At the magnificent Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, the first title of the current European football season — the UEFA Super Cup — found its owner. In a fiercely contested match, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain of France faced UEFA Europa League champions Aston Villa of England.

Luis Enrique’s side won 2:1 in an intense and dramatic encounter, taking the continent’s premier Super Cup to their museum for the second consecutive year.

Goals from Kvaratskhelia and Doué give PSG victory

As expected, the match began with a series of attacks from the Parisians. The opening goal did not take long to arrive: in the 20th minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke through the opposition defence and opened the scoring — 1:0.

Shortly before half-time, the English club managed to level the match. In the 45th minute, Madueke beat PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to make it 1:1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Luis Enrique brought Ousmane Dembélé on to strengthen the attack. It paid off: in the 61st minute, young talent Désiré Doué scored the winning goal for the Parisians and decided the fate of the trophy — 2:1.

UEFA Super Cup 2026

PSG (France) — Aston Villa (England) — 2:1

12 August. Salzburg, Red Bull Arena.

  • Goals: Kvaratskhelia (20), Doué (61) — Madueke (45).

  • PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes (Hernández, 75), Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves (Ruiz, 75), Akliouche (Dembélé, 46), Kvaratskhelia (Beraldo, 88), Doué (Mayulu, 87).

  • Aston Villa: Bizot, Cash, Lindelöf, Torres (Mings, 79), Maatsen, Kamara (Bogarde, 72), Gomes (Barkley, 79), McGinn (Allison, 73), Hemmings, Buendía, Madueke (Abraham, 72).

  • Bookings: Torres (51), Gomes (64), McGinn (72).

Luis Enrique’s team continue their dominance

With this victory, PSG began the new season with another prestigious trophy and strengthened their dominance. Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, fought until the final minutes but were ultimately undone by the Parisians’ skill and experience.

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Paris Saint-GermainAston VillaUEFA Super CupKhvicha KvaratskheliaLuis Enrique
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