2.4 Million Girls in Afghanistan Denied Education: UNESCO Warns

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2.4 Million Girls in Afghanistan Denied Education: UNESCO Warns

In Afghanistan Since the Taliban retook power, nearly 2.4 million girls have been denied access to secondary education. According to UNESCO, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education for girls and women is officially banned.

When were the education bans introduced?

In March 2022, girls were banned from attending secondary schools. In December of the same year, women were also barred from studying at universities. The Taliban called these bans temporary, but they remain in effect.

UNESCO warns that these restrictions could cause long-term damage to Afghanistan’s economic and social development.

Economic losses are also expected

According to the organization’s estimates, the current restrictions could force 600,000 Afghan women out of the labor market by 2066. The country could lose up to $9.6 billion in income.

In addition, more than 11,000 qualified female teachers are expected to be lacking in Afghanistan by 2030.

The overall state of education in the country is also dire: more than 90% of 10-year-old children cannot read a simple text, while the literacy rate stands at 37%.

Education restrictions in Afghanistan What do you think about them? Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to your loved ones.

AfghanistanUNESCOTaliban
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