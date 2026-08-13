A man who felt the pain of losing his father: Messi wrote a letter to his late father

The 39-year-old captain of the Argentina national team and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi published a deeply sad and moving post following the death of his father and longtime closest source of support, Jorge Messi. In the post, the legendary footballer did not hide that he was in a difficult mental and physical state and that the continuation of his football career had been called into question.

For reference, Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 at a clinic in Rosario after a long illness. He was Messi’s agent and closest adviser throughout his career, from his first steps at Barcelona onward.

“I don’t know what to do without you”

In a post dedicated to his father’s memory on Instagram, Messi shared his innermost feelings:

“I don’t know what to do without you or how to continue my life. I have played only football my entire life, and now it is difficult for me to continue doing so for much longer. You were by my side from the very beginning. We were so close to the end. Why couldn’t you have held on a little longer so we could finish this together?” Messi wrote.

2026 World Cup: His father’s final wish and tears on the pitch

According to Messi, the main reason he took part in the 2026 World Cup was his father’s request and wish. However, just a few days before the tournament began, Jorge Messi’s health deteriorated sharply, and he was unable to attend the matches in the United States.

A hat-trick against Algeria and tears: Messi scored three goals in the opening group-stage match and was unable to hold back tears while celebrating his first goal. He later revealed that the tears were “not related to football” and were caused by difficult days in his family.

The final and the end of his limits: Argentina lost to Spain in extra time in the final. Messi admitted that he had wanted to win the final for his father, but that his physical and mental reserves had run out: “My legs could not take it anymore. This time, I tried to push beyond the limits of my physical abilities, but I couldn’t do it. We could not become champions, but once again, you were right: I had to be there and play”.

Following his father’s path: Continuing his legacy through raising his children

With his football career in question, Messi said he would now devote all his attention to raising his children in accordance with his father’s guidance.

“I miss you so much, but you will always be by my side—especially when I raise my children. Because I will raise them exactly as you raised me”, said the Inter Miami captain.

Millions of fans and the sporting community are supporting the World Cup champion during this difficult time and awaiting his final decision on whether to leave or remain in top-level football.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.