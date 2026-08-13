Zlatko Dalić appointed head coach of the UAE national team!

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Zlatko Dalić appointed head coach of the UAE national team!

Another major and headline-making appointment has been made in Asian football and the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA) officially announced Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić, 59, as the new head coach of the UAE national team.

In the role, Dalić replaces experienced Romanian coach Cosmin Olăroiu.

Silver medalist at the 2018 World Cup and bronze medalist at the 2022 World Cup

Zlatko Dalić is regarded as one of the most successful and consistent national team coaches in world football. He had led the Croatia national team continuously since 2017.

Under his leadership, Croatia achieved remarkable results:

  • 2018 World Cup (Russia): Reached the World Cup final and won historic silver medals ;

  • 2022 World Cup (Qatar): Repeated its success at the World Cup and won the bronze medal .

After the 2026 World Cup, the experienced coach brought his legendary nine-year spell with the Croatia national team to an end.

A coach familiar with Asia

The UAE and Middle Eastern football are not unfamiliar to Dalić. He previously managed UAE club Al Ain, guiding them to the AFC Champions League final, and knows the local football environment very well.

The UAE Football Association aims to take the national team to a new level through Dalić’s unparalleled experience in major tournaments and achieve respectable results on the international stage.

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Zlatko DalićUnited Arab EmiratesCroatiaAl AinCosmin Olăroiu
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