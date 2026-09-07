A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano

·8·Sport
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano

In the 7th round of the Swiss Super League, one of the country's most renowned clubs, Basel, hosted the league leaders, Lugano. In a tense and intense match, the visitors showed great character, securing a brilliant 3-1 victory. Uzbekistan national team member Behruz Karimov played the full 90 minutes in an unexpected midfield role by the coaching staff's decision, earning praise from Swiss experts and fans for his versatile skills.

A fiery second-half comeback: 3 unanswered goals from Lugano

In a high-stakes match that ended goalless in the first half, the main events unfolded after the break:

  • Basel's quick strike: In the 47th minute, substitute Metino opened the scoring to put Basel ahead (1-0);

  • The equalizer: Just 12 minutes later, in the 59th minute, Lugano leveled the score thanks to a precise effort from Yanis Cimignani (1-1);

  • Decisive attacking moves: Increasing the pressure, the visitors caught the opponent's defense off guard — Uran Bislimi and Ahmad Kendouci scored in quick succession to seal a 1-3 victory.

Behruz Karimov's new role: From defender to midfield leader

Our compatriot demonstrated completely new tactical facets in this match:

  • Full 90 minutes in midfield: Usually playing in the defensive line, Karimov performed as a central midfielder this time and played the entire match;

  • Praise from coach and fans: Behruz's activity in ball recovery, pressing intensity, and composure in building attacks were among the highlights of the game;

  • Tactical versatility: The ability to play at a high level in multiple positions in modern football is elevating the Uzbek legionnaire's status in the team.

100 percent record: The title race between Lugano and Young Boys

This victory continues Lugano's absolute dominance this season:

  • 18 points in 6 games: Lugano remains the only team in the league that has not dropped a single point, reaching 18 points;

  • European cups and a game in hand: Due to the club's participation in the UEFA Conference League group stage, they have played one game fewer than their rivals in the national championship;

  • Young Boys falling behind: Second-placed rival Young Boys, after a draw in this round, has 15 points from 7 matches, trailing the leaders. Experts emphasize that the title race this season will be between these two teams.

World Cup discovery, Surkhon's share, and a contract until 2031

Behruz Karimov's position in the transfer market is growing rapidly:

  • Shining at the Mundial: The defender caught the eye of world scouts through his reliable and brilliant performances for the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup;

  • Surkhon's benefit: The young talent chose to start his career in Switzerland. His former club, Surkhon Termez, earned 240,000 euros from the transfer and retained a 10% sell-on clause;

  • 1 million euro valuation and a long-term deal: Currently, reputable portals value Karimov's transfer fee at 1 million euros, and his contract with Lugano runs until the summer of 2031.

How do you think Behruz Karimov's move to midfield will affect his future in the national team? Can Lugano win the Swiss title this season and help our compatriot reach the top five leagues? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Behruz KarimovLuganoSwiss Super LeagueFootballUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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