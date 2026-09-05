Ruziqul Berdiyev speaks out after 6:2 thrashing of Neftchi

Uzbekistan Super League In the central match of the 20th round, Qarshi's Nasaf hosted the reigning champion and competition leader, Neftchi from Fergana, securing a fantastic 6:2 victory. Such a large and unexpected result became a real sensation for fans and experts alike. After the match, the Dragons' head coach, Ruziqul Berdiyev, attended the press conference and spoke in detail about counter-attacking tactics, Neftchi's tactical errors, player injuries, and the club's financial situation.

“We like an attacking opponent”: How did the defensive approach pay off?

Ruziqul Berdiyev explained tactically how his students skillfully took advantage of open football:

Early goals and relief: “I congratulate all our fans on this long-awaited, important victory. It is very pleasant to win by a large score against the champion. The fact that our attacking plans worked from the very beginning of the match gave us great relief and an advantage.”

Harmony of counter-attacks and set pieces: “We played as the second number today, but we were very dangerous in counter-attacks and set-piece situations. This was the main factor in our victory.”

Open football — a convenience for Nasaf: “We struggle against teams that come to Qarshi and defend deep, parking the bus. Teams like Neftchi, which play open football, leave us space. Our players are fast and adapted to using such gaps. The more open the opponent plays against us, the more convenient it is for us.”

Squad losses and the adaptation of the legionnaire

The expert provided information about the forced substitutions made during the game and the competition within the squad:

The condition of Shala and Murod: “Fatigue was felt because our games are every 4-5 days. Shala was a bit exhausted from playing non-stop and picked up a minor injury. Also, Murod was substituted due to a minor injury. I hope it is nothing serious.”

Does the Georgian player have a weight problem?: “He doesn't have excess weight, the process of adapting to the team is just taking a bit longer. He is competing for the same position as Abbos G‘ulomov. Since Abbos has been performing at an excellent level in recent matches, he is the one taking the spot in the starting lineup.”

Winning spirit and management: The debt issue is being resolved

It was noted that the team's internal morale and the support of the management play a decisive role in the victory:

Not a locker room speech, but training work: “Mental preparation is not solved by a few words in the locker room. This process starts with weekly training sessions. The boys' desire to take down the reigning champion was extremely strong, and they gave their all on the pitch.”

Changes in the club and support from the regional administration: The coach clarified the question about the change of the club president: “Alisher Qodirov has been working as the club president since the beginning of the year. The regional governor and all responsible officials are finding solutions to all the team's problems. All debt issues facing the club are being closed step by step. The management is doing everything possible to boost morale.”

Do you think Ruziqul Berdiyev's team revived the title race by crushing Neftchi 6:2? Did the reigning champion make a big mistake by choosing open football, or was Nasaf's tactic today truly perfect? Leave your thoughts in the comments!