Maresca answered sharp questions after victory over Liverpool

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Maresca answered sharp questions after victory over Liverpool

Enzo Maresca, the head coach of Manchester City, which defeated Liverpool away with a crushing 3:0 score in the 6th round of the English Premier League, shared his conclusions after the match. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Italian specialist analyzed how the match took place at two different paces and touched upon how the sensational financial pressures surrounding the club are affecting the team's morale.

The coach of the "Citizens" did not hide that the tactical changes introduced after the difficulties in the first half were the main key to victory.

"We struggled in the first half": How Maresca changed the game

Touching upon the important aspects observed during the match, the coach assessed his team's quality of play as follows:

  • Initial difficulties: "It was a match held in very difficult conditions. We struggled a lot in the first half. Although we had ball possession, we were not effective in finishing attacks and made mistakes in the early stages," said Maresca;

  • The effect of halftime changes: "Before the start of the second half, we made some important changes, and after that, our game improved significantly. Our players increased the tempo and took full control of the situation."

Pressure outside the pitch and club unity

To journalists' questions about the club's financial violations and potential penalties, the coach gave a diplomatic and encouraging response:

  • "Maybe yes, maybe no": "Can situations outside the pitch affect the team? Perhaps yes, perhaps no. I cannot say for sure," he emphasized;

  • Cohesion under pressure: "But one thing is certain: such difficult situations can bring the team and fans closer together and unite them. I hope we will celebrate future victories together as well. We have focused all our attention solely on this goal."

This crushing victory at Anfield clearly demonstrated that Enzo Maresca's team is acting on the pitch solely with a championship mentality, despite any external pressures.

Manchester CityLiverpoolEnzo MarescaPremier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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