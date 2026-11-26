One of the legends of the football world, the famous former French striker Thierry Henry, has expressed sharp criticism regarding the inconsistent results of Manchester City under the management of Enzo Maresca this season.

Last Tuesday, in the Champions League match against Napoli, the "Citizens" recorded a 2-2 draw. In the English Premier League, the team has been winless for four consecutive games.

Thierry Henry's analysis: there are stars, but no team play

According to Arsenal Radar, Henry emphasized that he had predicted the problems at Manchester City at the beginning of the season:

"I said this at the beginning of the season: the balance in the team is broken. Of course, they have top-level players, and there are enough strikers who can save the team at any moment. But team play is lacking: they don't know how to stop counterattacks, they can't control the game like they used to — neither with the ball nor without it," said Thierry Henry.

Manchester City's current status and statistics

Indicators Details and statistics Head coach Enzo Maresca Recent EPL streak 4 winless games in a row Recent UCL result Manchester City 2:2 Napoli (draw) EPL table position 3rd place (22 points after 11 rounds) Main problem (according to Henry) Loss of team balance and defensive vulnerability against counterattacks

Do you think Thierry Henry's criticism is justified — can Enzo Maresca restore the balance of play at Manchester City and bring the team back into the title race?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis with fans of the "Citizens," where Abdukodir Khusanov plays!