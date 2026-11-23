Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca spoke about team injuries, squad selection, and the position of Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of the Champions League match against Napoli. The Italian specialist openly stated which position the Uzbek defender plays better in.

Manchester City will host Italian club Napoli in the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase on the night of November 24 to 25. Ahead of the match, which kicks off at 01:00 Tashkent time, Manchester manager Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the team's current state and changes in the squad.

This match is particularly important for the "Citizens." The team suffered three consecutive defeats in the English Premier League before the international break and then shared points with Fulham at home. As a result, Maresca's charges have been unable to break their winless streak in the domestic championship.

Nunes is back, while Semenyo will miss the game

According to Maresca, Matheus Nunes has returned to the team. The only player currently out of the squad is Antoine Semenyo.

However, the coach emphasized the need to assess the physical condition of other players as well. According to him, due to the density of matches and the workload throughout the season, final decisions on some players will be made after training sessions.

"Player injuries are normal considering the number of games we have. That is why I sometimes rotate the players. We shouldn't think about short sprints, but about marathons—that is, the 65 games throughout the season."

Maresca did not hide his desire to field the strongest squad in every match. However, he noted that considering the entire season, it is important to distribute the players' energy correctly and use them optimally.

Maresca stated which position Khusanov is stronger in

At the press conference, a question was also asked about Abdukodir Khusanov's role on the pitch. When Matheus Nunes was unavailable, the Uzbek defender also operated as a right-back.

Maresca said that Rico Lewis can also play in that position. For this reason, Lewis was used on that flank in the initial matches, and later Khusanov, who can also operate on the right side, was utilized.

However, the coach gave a clear answer to the question about the Uzbek player's primary position.

"If you ask me, 'Is Abdukodir better as a full-back or as a central defender?', I will undoubtedly say that he is excellent as a central defender. But it depends on the game and which players we have at our disposal."

This statement was an important hint about Khusanov's role in the team. Maresca highly values his potential in central defense but emphasized that he can also be used on the right flank when necessary.

"Not winning in four games is a shameful situation"

Maresca is not satisfied with Manchester City's results in the English Premier League. The coach openly admitted that the team has failed to win in four consecutive matches.

"We always strive to win games, regardless of the opponent's level. Of course, not winning in four consecutive matches in the Premier League is a shameful situation."

At the same time, the Italian specialist assessed the situation in the Champions League positively. City has won three of its first four matches and sits in seventh place in the tournament table.

City's main goal is to enter the top eight

Maresca wants to continue the good results in the Champions League by winning against Napoli. He emphasized that for the team, it is important not only to advance to the next stage but also to finish the league phase in the top eight.

According to the current format, the teams that finish in the top eight in the league phase go directly to the round of 16. Clubs in 9th–24th place will have to play two more matches in the play-off round.

"First of all, it is important to advance to the next stage. Secondly, if we cannot make it into the top eight, we will have to play two more games. Considering the number of upcoming matches, it is always important to reduce their number. Therefore, our goal is to finish in the top eight if possible," said Maresca.

Thus, the match against Napoli will be not just another three points for Manchester City, but also an important step toward the goal of qualifying directly for the round of 16. Khusanov's appearance in the starting lineup and the position he plays will also be the focus of attention for Uzbek fans.