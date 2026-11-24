Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed his team's most important task in the Champions League this season. The specialist emphasized that it is crucial for the "Citizens" to finish the league phase in the top eight. Through this, the team aims to secure a direct qualification to the Round of 16 and avoid two additional matches.

In Maresca's opinion, given the team's congested schedule, every extra match represents an additional burden for the players. Therefore, Manchester City strives to occupy as high a position as possible in the league phase.

Maresca: "Our main goal is the top eight"

Speaking about the tasks in the Champions League, the Manchester City manager emphasized the necessity of qualifying directly for the Round of 16 first and foremost.

"First of all, it is important to get a direct ticket to the Round of 16. If you don't make it into the top eight, you have to play two more additional matches.

Considering that we have a very busy schedule, it is important to keep the number of games as low as possible. That is why our main goal is to finish the league phase in the top eight," City Xtra quotes Maresca as saying.

Thus, for City, entering the top eight is important not only to ensure a favorable position in the tournament but also from the perspective of preserving the players' physical condition.

What position is Manchester City in now?

At the moment, the "Citizens" are in seventh place in the Champions League league phase table with 9 points. This result currently puts the team on track for the goal Maresca has set. However, dropping points in upcoming matches could put their place in the top eight at risk.

For this reason, every subsequent match is of great importance for Manchester City. Especially since the final position in the league phase will determine at which stage the team joins the playoffs.

Match against Napoli: An important test for Maresca

Manchester City will host Napoli at home in the 5th round of the Champions League league phase. The match will begin on the night of November 25 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

The result of this match could be an important step for the "Citizens" toward consolidating their place in the top eight. Maresca's charges must not drop points if they are to get closer to their goal.

Now the main question is: can Manchester City successfully overcome Napoli's resistance and take another step toward their most important Champions League task — staying in the top eight?