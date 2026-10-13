Islom Ismoilov explains the reasons for Neftchi's 1:3 defeat

Fergana's Neftchi, playing away against Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club in the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League Elite, suffered a 1:3 defeat. After the match, Neftchi head coach Islom Ismoilov attended a press conference to evaluate the turning points of the match, refereeing decisions, and the performance of the newly added legionnaires.

Despite being left a man down against the star-studded opponent captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Fergana team showed character until the end.

"We played in an organized manner until the 30th minute": Turning points of the match

The team's head coach touched upon the main reasons for the defeat and the flow of the match:

A single mistake and loss of balance: "We played very organized football until the 30th minute of the match. A single mistake and loss of balance led to the conceded goal, and right after that, we conceded the second goal";

Red card and shown will: The red card received just as we were narrowing the score and getting back into the game in the second half seriously affected our plans. Despite this, even with 10 men, Neftchi did not "sit back" in defense and launched a number of dangerous attacks;

No complaints about the guys: "Playing shorthanded against an opponent of Al-Nassr's caliber causes huge difficulties. The guys fought to the maximum, I have no complaints against them. I can only express my gratitude".

Disallowed goal and tactical changes

The coach clarified the refereeing decisions and the team's tactical preparation:

Offside and expulsion situation: Stating that he has not yet reviewed the replay of the situation where Neftchi's another goal was disallowed due to offside and the red card episode, Ismoilov emphasized: "Since there are referees and VAR, it means the decisions were made accordingly";

Changing the formation: "While we operated in a 4-3-3 formation in the first round, today we chose a 5-4-1 tactic based on the opponent's strength. Every match is a great experience and lesson for us. There are still many matches ahead, and the next game is waiting in 3 days. There is no time to be upset, we need to boost our morale and push forward".

New players: Michel, Sasse, and Marcus Forss

The head coach spoke openly about the condition of the legionnaires specially brought in for the AFC Champions League:

A forced and important decision: "This was a headache for the coaching staff, but we had no other choice. We bought these players specifically for the ACL Elite. Three new players immediately took to the pitch in the starting lineup";

Lack of playing practice: Michel had not played for a long time, Sasse is just adapting, and for Marcus Forss, this was his debut match. They need a little time to reach full fitness;

Vindication of trust: "We are fighting on three fronts at the same time — the championship, the Cup, and the Champions League. The new players justified the trust placed in them, they didn't perform badly. You cannot reveal full potential with just a couple of matches, they need time and we believe in each of them".

Neftchi will continue to fight for lost points in the upcoming rounds of the ACL Elite and for a playoff spot.