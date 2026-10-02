The Legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Denmark vs Portugal Match

·25·Sport
The Legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Denmark vs Portugal Match

A new era in the world of football is gradually making its mark. As reported by ixbt.com and other international sports outlets, the Portugal national team secured a 4-2 victory against Denmark in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo was absent. This goal-filled and open contest sparked much discussion, entering history as the first game of the 21st century without the superstar. This is reported by Goal.com reports that.

Before the match, coach Jorge Jesus addressed the notion that the Cristiano Ronaldo era is ending or coming to a close, emphasizing that his conscience is clear and he is completely calm regarding the situation. He subsequently decided to give Rafael Leão a chance. However, playing under the legendary striker's number placed additional pressure on the player.

Rafael Leão and the responsibility of the number seven

Wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey familiar to everyone from Ronaldo's time, Rafael Leão left a mixed impression during the match. Although he had a good opportunity early on, cutting from the flank to the center with his right foot, he failed to capitalize on the favorable situation. Furthermore, losing the ball in the final third of the attack imposed additional defensive duties on his teammates.

As a result, the Portuguese head coach decided to substitute Rafael Leão in the 63rd minute of the second half, bringing on Trincão in his place. Nevertheless, the fact that this number was given to Leão in the first match of the post-CR7 era served as an important psychological signal.

Rasmus Højlund's 'Siuuum' celebration

One of the most intriguing moments of the game involved Danish striker Rasmus Højlund. After equalizing the score to 2-2 in the 53rd minute, the striker drew the attention of the stands by mimicking the famous 'Siuuum' celebration characteristic of Cristiano Ronaldo. He raised his arms, jumped, and turned in the air, celebrating the goal in the style of the Portuguese star.

Whether this gesture was intended as a sign of respect or a provocation sparked heated debates among fans. Højlund had previously done the same in 2025 when he faced Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. In press statements, the striker has always emphasized that he considers the Portuguese legend his idol and looks up to him.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDenmarkRasmus HøjlundFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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