"Neftchi" head coach: What did he say before the match against "Al-Nassr"?

An important confrontation will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, within the framework of the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League Elite. In it, Fergana's "Neftchi" club will be the guest of one of the continent's most powerful teams — "Al-Nassr", led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the pre-match official press conference, the head coach of the Fergana team, Islom Ismoilov, spoke in detail about the importance of the upcoming match, the team's goals, and plans to stop the Portuguese star.

"We didn't just come to Riyadh": The coach's confidence

The "Neftchi" mentor, while properly assessing the opponent's level, emphasized his complete confidence in his players:

The opponent's strength: "Our opponent is one of the strongest teams in Asia. Their squad includes high-level players with immense experience who hold their place in world football," Ismoilov said;

The main goal of the trip: "We came to Riyadh not just to step onto the pitch and play a match, but with the intention of achieving a worthy result. We believe in our strength and team unity";

The fight for the fans: The head coach stated that the main task is to fight until the end on the pitch, display beautiful football, and make the people of Fergana and all of Uzbekistan happy.

How to stop Ronaldo? Is there a personal plan?

One of the main questions asked by journalists at the press conference was about applying a special tactic against world star Cristiano Ronaldo:

Respect and recognition: "Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in world football. It is worth noting his skill, experience, and goal-scoring sense in particular. We look at him with great respect," the specialist said;

Team approach: "However, we are taking the field not just against Ronaldo, but against the entire "Al-Nassr" team. Therefore, the main focus will not be on an individual, but on the opponent's overall team actions. Discipline and sticking to the pre-drawn plan come first for us."

When and where will the match take place?

Competition: AFC Champions League Elite, 2nd round;

Match: "Al-Nassr" (Saudi Arabia) — "Neftchi" (Uzbekistan);

Date and venue: October 12, city of Riyadh, "Al-Awwal Park" stadium.

This test for the runner-up of Uzbekistan in Riyadh is expected to be one of the most watched matches on a continental scale.