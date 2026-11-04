“Neftchi” head coach addresses fans and promises gold medals

·50·Sport
“Neftchi” head coach addresses fans and promises gold medals

The head coach himself has put an end to the uncertainties surrounding Fergana's “Neftchi” club, which is fighting for the lead in the Uzbekistan Super League. Islom Ismoilov, whose future at the helm of the team had been the subject of various discussions, issued a statement via his official social media page, announcing his decision to remain with the club.

In his address, the specialist emphasized that he deeply feels the responsibility toward the club, the city, and the dedicated fans, firmly stating that the sole goal is the championship.

“Football is not just about the score”: The coach's sincere admission

In his post, Islom Ismoilov emphasized that team unity and internal values stand even higher than sports results:

  • The value of discipline and trust: “Football is not just about the score and the result. Football is respect, discipline, and mutual trust. Defending these values is sometimes difficult, but that is exactly the strength that makes a team a true team,” the coach remarked;

  • Reason for the decision: The specialist indicated that he chose to stay with the club to preserve the atmosphere within the team and to see the major project that has been started through to the end.

Duty to Fergana and the main goal — the championship

The team's head coach specifically noted that the unparalleled support of the fans has inspired him even more and that a monumental task lies ahead:

  • Gratitude to the fans: “I deeply feel your trust and my duty to this city and this club”;

  • The only answer — gold medals: “We will give the answer to this only with the championship. We are strong together. Thank you all,” Ismoilov concluded.

Islom Ismoilov's decision to stay at “Neftchi” was received with great enthusiasm by Fergana football fans, and this decision is expected to further strengthen the team's morale in the championship race during the decisive phase of the season.

NeftchiIslom IsmoilovUzbekistan Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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