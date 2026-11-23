The performance Neftchi displayed against Al Hilal left a great impression not only on the fans but also on the team's head coach, Islom Ismoilov. After the match against the Saudi Arabian giants, the Fergana-based coach stated that he is proud of his players. He also spoke about Abror Ismoilov's injury, the upcoming match against Istiqlol, the title race in the Super League, and plans for the next season. «All of Fergana and Uzbekistan were proud of the boys» Islom Ismoilov attended the press conference following the Neftchi vs. Al Hilal match, which was part of the 5th round of the Elite AFC Champions League. The coach first praised his players' efforts and emphasized that he is proud of them. «If you allow me, I will say it with pride in my players: today, the Neftchi team gave Al Hilal no chances on the pitch. I am proud of the boys. I can safely say that today, all of Fergana and perhaps all of Uzbekistan were proud of these guys,» said Ismoilov. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who came to the stadium to support the team. Why was no excessive psychological pressure put on the players at halftime? At the press conference, a question was asked about the changes in the team's play after the first half. The journalist compared this situation to the match between Pakhtakor and Al-Nassr. According to Ismoilov, Neftchi did not play poorly in the first half either. However, simple mistakes allowed the opponent to score. The high-level players in Al Hilal's squad took advantage of those situations.

The coach explained that he deliberately refrained from over-motivating the players during the break, as it could have led the opponent to become even more active and increase the score. «The boys were told not to rush. First and foremost, we were told to play correctly in defense, not to give the opponent chances, and to be careful on counterattacks. We gave our players confidence. After the break, we showed a disciplined game. Our boys played great football,» said the head coach. «Al Hilal found out what kind of team Neftchi is» Before the match, Ismoilov acknowledged Al Hilal's great potential but emphasized that star players and financial resources do not predetermine the result on the pitch. He was asked if he managed to instill these thoughts in the players. The coach said that his words from yesterday were proven on the pitch today. «Everyone knows what potential the Al Hilal team has. I said that tomorrow, the opponent will also find out what kind of team Neftchi is. Today, we proved our words in practice on the pitch,» said Ismoilov. These words clearly show the coach's confidence in his team and the players' desire to demonstrate their capabilities. Can Abror Ismoilov play against Istiqlol? At the press conference, a question was also asked about the injury of Neftchi player Abror Ismoilov. The coach announced that the extent of the injury is not yet clear. «We are currently determining the extent of his injury. I hope he recovers quickly and returns to the squad before the game against Istiqlol,» said the coach. Therefore, the player's participation in the next match is not yet guaranteed. This issue will be clarified after medical examinations.