Chinese robots perform traditional Saudi dance (video)

·4·World
Chinese robots perform traditional Saudi dance (video)

On September 28, 2026, a reception was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by the Embassy of China in Saudi Arabia.

One of the most engaging moments of the ceremony was the performance of humanoid robots manufactured in China. The robots took the stage wearing traditional Saudi Arabian clothing and performed movements characteristic of the country's famous traditional "Ardah" dance. In some footage, the robots can be seen moving in harmony while holding swords in their hands.

The event took place at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh. It was attended by the Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua, diplomats, government officials, and other guests. According to official data, over 600 guests attended the ceremony.

The performance of the traditional Saudi dance by the robots added a unique flavor to the event and sparked widespread interest on social media. Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua noted that the robots' performance left a strong impression on the guests.

Saudi ArabiaRiyadhPeople's Republic of ChinaChang Hua
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