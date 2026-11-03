Islom Ismoilov reacts sharply to Neftchi's last-second error

The AFC Champions League Elite match against Tractor in Oman (2:2) ended in a painful result for Fergana's Neftchi club. Having played with a numerical advantage since the 62nd minute and taking the lead in the 94th minute, the Fergana side let a certain victory slip away due to a gross error in the 9th minute of stoppage time.

In the post-match press conference, Neftchi head coach Islom Ismoilov gave a very sharp and emotional statement, openly admitting that his team did not deserve such a result and that, as a coach, he could not forgive the error made in the final seconds.

"Who was he trying to show off to?": Criticism of the inexplicable last-second error

The head coach focused specifically on the painful scenario repeating itself in away matches:

A recurring blow: "For the second away game in a row, we are conceding painful goals at the end of the match. The error made at the very end was completely inexplicable";

Irresponsibility on the pitch: "I am surprised, what was our player trying to show in that situation? We are conceding a goal in a simple situation, while the game is ongoing, in a match we were supposed to win. Today, instead of winning, we lost two points."

"I am beside myself": The coach's painful admission

Ismoilov expressed his deep distress that the immense effort put in by the players on the pitch was wasted due to a trivial mistake:

Full control of the game: "I am not satisfied with the game at all. As I said, we conceded two goals in simple situations. We fully controlled the game and created many dangerous chances. The opponent, however, made effective use of their two opportunities";

The result of painful labor: "This is a very painful, very bitter situation. Because we worked very hard on the pitch. The players did a huge amount of work. Unfortunately, due to a trivial mistake, we conceded a painful goal in the final seconds";

An unforgivable result: "In general, we did not deserve this result. Honestly, I am not myself right now. I am beside myself. As a coach, this is a situation I cannot forgive myself for, because we let a ready victory slip away. This is a very sad and regrettable situation."

Having lost 2 points in the Oman encounter, Neftchi continues its campaign in the group with 4 points, but restoring concentration in the final minutes remains the primary task for the coaching staff ahead of the next rounds.