Riyad Mahrez signed a contract with Qatar's "Al-Shamal"

·59·Sport
Riyad Mahrez signed a contract with Qatar's "Al-Shamal"

Manchester City and Leicester City former star, leader of the Algerian national team Riyad Mahrez has opened a new page in his career. The 35-year-old famous winger joined Qatar's "Al-Shamal" club as a free agent.

After successful years in Saudi Arabia, he accepted the offer of the Qatari club participating in the AFC Champions League Elite Champions League.

Triumphant period in Saudi Arabia and free agent status

Key details regarding Mahrez's move to "Al-Shamal":

  • Peak reached with "Al-Ahli": Riyad Mahrez's last club was Jeddah's "Al-Ahli" team. Over the past two seasons with this team, he won the main prize in the AFC Champions League Elite and became a continental champion;

  • Free transfer: Upon the expiration of his agreement with the Saudi club, the Algerian forward joined the ranks of "Al-Shamal" as a free agent, without any transfer expenses.

Golden traces in EPL history: Leicester fairy tale and Manchester hegemony

Riyad Mahrez is considered one of the brightest and most decorated African players in world football:

  • Miracle with "Leicester": In the 2015/16 season, the player recorded one of the biggest sensations in football history with "Leicester City", celebrating the English Premier League championship;

  • Victories at "Manchester City": Later moving to the "Citizens" under the management of Josep Guardiola, the winger won a number of trophies again, such as the EPL and UEFA Champions League titles.

Current status of "Al-Shamal" and future tasks

In his new team, Riyad Mahrez is welcomed as a leader:

  • Standings position: After the first 5 rounds of the Qatar Stars League, "Al-Shamal" has gathered 8 points and is in 5th place in the league table;

  • Goals on the international stage: The team, which is also participating in the Elite ACL matches, aims to fight for high places both in the domestic championship and on the continental scale with the help of Mahrez's experience and skill.

Riyad MahrezAl-ShamalAl-AhliManchester City
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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