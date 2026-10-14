Manchester City and Leicester City former star, leader of the Algerian national team Riyad Mahrez has opened a new page in his career. The 35-year-old famous winger joined Qatar's "Al-Shamal" club as a free agent.

After successful years in Saudi Arabia, he accepted the offer of the Qatari club participating in the AFC Champions League Elite Champions League.

Triumphant period in Saudi Arabia and free agent status

Key details regarding Mahrez's move to "Al-Shamal":

Peak reached with "Al-Ahli": Riyad Mahrez's last club was Jeddah's "Al-Ahli" team. Over the past two seasons with this team, he won the main prize in the AFC Champions League Elite and became a continental champion;

Free transfer: Upon the expiration of his agreement with the Saudi club, the Algerian forward joined the ranks of "Al-Shamal" as a free agent, without any transfer expenses.

Golden traces in EPL history: Leicester fairy tale and Manchester hegemony

Riyad Mahrez is considered one of the brightest and most decorated African players in world football:

Miracle with "Leicester": In the 2015/16 season, the player recorded one of the biggest sensations in football history with "Leicester City", celebrating the English Premier League championship;

Victories at "Manchester City": Later moving to the "Citizens" under the management of Josep Guardiola, the winger won a number of trophies again, such as the EPL and UEFA Champions League titles.

Current status of "Al-Shamal" and future tasks

In his new team, Riyad Mahrez is welcomed as a leader: