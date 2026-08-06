Marino Pusic Takes Charge of Al-Ahli

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli have appointed Dutch coach Marino Pusic as head coach after dismissing Matthias Jaissle, abandoning short-term solutions in favor of a specialist with a distinctive football philosophy. According to ixbt.com, the club’s leadership sees the coach, who favors attacking football and high pressing, as a foundation for rebuilding the team during one of the most difficult periods in its history. Goal.com reports .

The Dutch School and the Influence of Arne Slot

Marino Pusic began his coaching career as an assistant to renowned Dutch coach Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar. He also followed his mentor to Feyenoord, learning the tactical secrets of one of Europe’s most prominent coaches. This experience played an important role in his development as an independent coach.

He later independently guided Twente back to the Dutch Eredivisie. Another key stage of his career came at Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won the Ukrainian championship, lifted the Ukrainian Cup twice and attracted attention with the team’s impressive performances in the Champions League.

A Historic Victory Over Barcelona

Under Pusic, Shakhtar defeated Spanish side Barcelona in the group stage of the 2023–24 Champions League season. That evening proved that the coach could compete on the biggest stages and go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite clubs.

His tactical approach is based on possession-oriented attacking football, high pressing in the opponent’s half and a constant desire to score more goals than the opposition. During his time in charge of Shakhtar, the coach consistently demonstrated his commitment to these principles.

Al-Ahli’s leadership believes that a coach with such clear ideas and extensive experience can lead the team out of its crisis. Although Pusic does not have the same media appeal as the world’s most famous coaches, his professional approach is expected to be a key factor in achieving the club’s objectives.