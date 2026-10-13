Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 2

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Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 2

Opta, the world's leading sports statistics and analysis company, has announced its supercomputer's prediction for the main contenders to win the current UEFA Champions League season. According to the forecast generated by artificial intelligence and thousands of simulations, the highest probability of becoming champion in Europe's most prestigious club competition belongs to last season's finalist.

The top three of the ranking features grand clubs from England and Germany, with the percentage ratios signaling a fierce competition.

Top 3 Contenders: Favorites and their chances

According to the indicators provided by the Opta supercomputer:

  • Arsenal — 21 percent: The London club was recognized as the primary candidate to lift the Champions League trophy. The "Gunners" took the lead thanks to last year's experience and a strong squad;

  • Manchester City — 18 percent: Another representative from England, the "Citizens," who have been displaying consistent performances, took the second spot;

  • Bayern Munich — 17 percent: The Munich giant rounds out the top three and is projected to put up serious resistance against the English teams in the title race.

Matchday 2 fixtures: What matches are expected today and tomorrow?

Today, October 13, the next Matchday 2 of the Champions League league phase kicks off:

  • Arsenal vs. Lille: Considered the main favorite, the Londoners will host France's Lille at home at 00:00 Tashkent time;

  • Viking vs. Bayern: The Munich side will also play an away match against Norway's Viking club precisely at 00:00;

  • Manchester City vs. PSG: One of the central battles of the round, this clash will take place tomorrow, October 14, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Opta analysts note that the results of each round in the league phase will have a direct impact on the final probabilities and teams' chances in the playoffs.

UEFA Champions LeagueArsenalManchester CityBayern Munich
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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