Goal.com reports .

In recent days, tensions within the club and rumors about the goalkeeper's involvement in team affairs have intensified. According to reports, Al-Ahli sporting director Roy Pedro wants the goalkeeper to leave. The reason cited is the experienced player's alleged attempts to interfere in technical matters beyond his authority.

Reasons for the disagreement and the parties' positions

Experts say that this situation involving Edouard Mendy has nothing to do with his performances on the pitch. It concerns the player's approach to certain processes within the team. Nevertheless, the information remains at the level of speculation and rumors for now.

So far, neither Al-Ahli's management nor the goalkeeper himself has issued an official statement confirming a serious direct conflict between the parties. Both sides are staying silent, but behind-the-scenes negotiations and discussions are continuing.

The player's activity and the situation in the transfer market

It has emerged that during the summer transfer window, Edouard Mendy held talks with experienced leaders in the Al-Ahli dressing room to discuss the team's needs and plans. His actions appear to have met with mixed resistance from some members of the club's management.

Against the backdrop of the rapid development of football in Saudi Arabia and intense competition in the transfer market, such internal reports could seriously affect the way clubs operate. Edouard Mendy's future is expected to become clearer after official statements and negotiations in the coming days.