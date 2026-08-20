Barcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper Trophy

·16·Sport
Barcelona Beat Egyptian Giants to Win the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona faced Egypt’s renowned Al Ahly in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy, traditionally held ahead of the new season. Hansi Flick’s side won 2–1 in an intense, hard-fought match to keep the main prize in their museum. Who stood out and how did Barcelona secure victory?

Two first-half strikes and a confident start

The Blaugrana started the match with aggressive attacking play and opened the scoring in the 29th minute through a precise finish by Hamza Abdelkarim. Just before half-time, interim captain Raphinha converted a penalty flawlessly to double Barcelona’s lead.

Zizo pulled one back for the Egyptian side in the 53rd minute, restoring the suspense, but Barcelona defended confidently to hold on for victory.

Joan Gamper Trophy final facts

Statistic

Barcelona (Spain)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Final score

2

1

Goalscorers

Abdelkarim (29'), Raphinha (45' pen.)

Zizo (53')

Manager

Hansi Flick

Main prize

Joan Gamper Trophy winner

Cup finalist

Starting line-up and star substitutes

  • Barcelona starting line-up: Joan García, Eric García, Koundé, Espart, Gerard Martín, Balde, Bernal, Fermín López, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Hamza Abdelkarim.

  • Substitutes who came on: Dani Olmo (46'), Gavi (63'), Wojciech Szczęsny (73'), Karim Adeyemi (73'), Bisou (73').

This victory gives Barcelona a major psychological boost ahead of their new-season fixtures and provides a strong foundation for a title challenge.

Do you think the revamped Barcelona under Hansi Flick are fully ready to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news immediately with all die-hard Barça fans!

BarcelonaAl AhlyHansi FlickJoan Gamper TrophyRaphinha
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