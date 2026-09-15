The renewed general stage of the AFC Elite Champions League started with unexpected intensity and sensational results for Uzbek clubs. In one of the most central matches of the 1st round held on Saudi Arabia's soil, Tashkent's “Pakhtakor” played courageously at the home of Jeddah's star-studded giant “Al-Ahli”, recording a sensational 1:1 draw. According to the famous Saudi publication “Asharq Al-Awsat”, the “Lions”, who were practically a step away from victory, put the opponent in a state of absolute shock — the hosts escaped a shameful defeat only thanks to a goal scored in the final minutes added by the referee.

At a time when experts are sounding the alarm over “Al-Ahli”’s weak and disjointed performance, the Saudi side's coach, Marin Pusic, is rejecting criticism, claiming that his team completely controlled the match and took over 20 shots. At the same time, the country's reigning champion “Neftchi”, defending Uzbekistan's honor in this prestigious tournament, also defeated Iraq's “Air Force” 1:0 at home, demonstrating the power of our country's clubs in the Elite Champions League. So, how justified are the statements of Marin Pusic and the “Al-Ahli” forwards, with what tactics did “Pakhtakor” stop the Saudi millions, and what important battles await us ahead?

The “Lions”' Courage in Jeddah and the Drama in Stoppage Time

Main details of the tense match held in Saudi Arabia:

A match very close to victory: “Pakhtakor” led in score throughout the main time of the match, bringing the hosts to the brink of an inevitable defeat;

Salvation in extra minutes: “Al-Ahli” scored only during the compensation time added by the referee, saving themselves from a major disgrace in front of their fans;

Expert criticism: Saudi football analysts noted that there is a systemic crisis in the local giant's game and that “Pakhtakor” completely out-tacticked the opponent.

Marin Pusic's Self-Justification and the Debate Over 20 Shots

Calm responses of the “Al-Ahli” head coach at the press conference:

“Control was ours from the first minute”: In an interview with “Asharq Al-Awsat”, the coach emphasized that from the start to the end of the match, only the Jeddah club dominated the pitch;

Over 20 shots: According to Pusic, the team took more than 20 shots towards the opponent's goal, but faltered in converting them into goals: “We were always better than the opponent in the game and controlled the flow of the match. I am proud of my players,” he said;

Al-Buraikan's objection: Saudi club forward Firas Al-Buraikan also agreed with his coach's view, claiming that the team demonstrated a performance worthy of an absolute victory rather than a 1:1 draw;

Focus on a new front: The Saudi club is shifting its full attention from the Elite ACL to an important match within the framework of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, where they face South Africa's famous “Mamelodi Sundowns” team.

A Winning Step from “Neftchi”: Uzbek Football's March in Asia

Another heroic feat in the 1st round of the tournament:

“Neftchi” — “Air Force” 1:0: Uzbekistan's reigning champion defeated Iraq's “Air Force” club with a narrow 1:0 score in a tense battle held in Fergana;

Valuable three points: The Fergana team secured an important victory right in the opening match of the general stage, taking high positions in the standings;

Competitiveness on the Asian stage: “Neftchi”'s victory and “Pakhtakor”'s draw in Saudi Arabia once again proved that Uzbek clubs can easily compete with the continent's richest and most powerful teams.

Such a combative and bold start by Uzbek teams in the AFC Elite Champions League is a vivid example of our national football reaching a new stage.

In your opinion, is the statement by “Al-Ahli” coach Marin Pusic that “we were strong in every aspect” close to the truth, or did “Pakhtakor” teach a real football lesson to the Saudi giant? Which of our teams, “Pakhtakor” or “Neftchi”, has a higher chance of advancing to the next stage in the general phase? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this article about the bravery of Uzbek clubs on the continental arenas with all football fans!